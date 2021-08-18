Mallards’ season ends one win shy of Northwoods League Championship Game

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards came up one win shy of making it to the Northwoods League Championship. Madison's season ended with a 6-2 loss to Traverse City.

JT Benson put the Mallards up 1-0 in the first inning with a RBI single. He was 2-4 in the game. The Pit Spitters responded with four unanswered runs. Cam Cratic drove in another run for the Mallards in the seventh inning. However, they could not muster enough offense to mount a rally.

The Mallards finish the season with a 39-32 record.