Man dies after truck crashes into milk transport semi

BLUE RIVER (WKOW) — A Boscobel man is dead after his truck crashed into a semi Tuesday and he was trapped in the cab.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Travis Denner was driving his truck on County Highway T when he rounded a corner and didn't see the Triple B Milk semi-truck backing into a farm driveway.

Denner crashed into the trailer, wedging his truck underneath. He was stuck inside, and despite efforts from Boscobel and Wegner Towing, rescuers could not get to Denner before he succumbed to his injuries. He was 18 years old.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.