Pentagon: 2,000 evacuated from Afghanistan now

(AP) — The Pentagon says that 2,000 people, including 325 American citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan in 18 flights over the past 24 hours.

This comes just days after the Taliban’s stunningly swift takeover of the country on Sunday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. military is still working toward its goal of getting a maximum of 5,000 to 9,000 people out a day.

He said on Wednesday that the U.S. military says it’s talking regularly with the Taliban to help get Afghans into the airport, and also to improve the paperwork process, including for Afghans who have applied for special visas.