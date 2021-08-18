Plea change for suspect in Iowa County homicide

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Iowa County man accused of killing his mother is changing his plea.

Sean Pickett is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Susan Pickett. Originally, he entered a not guilty plea. But now, court records indicate he's changed that plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

A professional will examine Pickett's mental health.

According to the criminal complaint, Pickett told investigators that evil voices told him to kill his mother and the family dog.

Pickett has another court date in October.