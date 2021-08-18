Humidity and heat on the rise, severe weather threat returns

MADISON (WKOW) - After a quiet, comfortable stretch of weather, the atmosphere is turning the heat and humidity back on. Leading to another round of severe weather this weekend.

Take a look at where our dew points are versus where they will be as we move through the next seven days.

In leading up to the weekend, with the increased moisture, the atmosphere will be getting ready for our next round of showers, storms... as well as severe storms.

Right now, the main threats are going to be wind and hail however, since this low pressure system will be moving through the region Saturday... there may be two rounds of severe weather. Left over storms from overnight Friday into Saturday then along the exiting cold front Saturday afternoon/evening.

In the mean time... skies will remain quiet through the start of the weekend. If you want to get head outdoors, make sure that you are staying cool and hydrated as temperatures rise and the humidity does too.

Additionally, another tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Wisconsin. The total number is now 27; the National Weather Service La Crosse has confirmed that another EF 1 tornado has touched down in Monroe County on August 11th.