Silver Alert issued for Prairie du Chien man

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday night for 74-year-old Patrick Lessard.

Authorities said Lessard was last seen wearing blue jeans with a t-shirt and light blue jacket. He was also wearing a winter hat that is navy blue with ear flaps.

He was last seen by his caretaker Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., leaving his residence on E. Taylor Street. His cell phone was pinned at 11:00 a.m. in Dubuque, Iowa.

He was driving a 2015 red Chrysler 200 with a Wisconsin license plate -- 747-ZZK.

Police also said Lessard is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you see him, you should call Prairie du Chien Police Department at (608) 326-8414.