Trial ordered for suspect in July 4th homicide in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A trial is ahead for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on July 4th in Madison.

Tamas Smith is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Keairra Fields.

Investigators say the 51-year-old Smith shot Fields outside an apartment on Onsgard Road.

Court records show a judge determined during a hearing on Wednesday that there was enough evidence in the case for Smith to go to trial. Records show Smith's attorney entered a not guilty plea on Smith's behalf.