Warmer temperatures to come, humidity also on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are on the rise starting today and continuing throughout the week.

Highs in the mid-80s are likely today across the viewing area.

Not only are highs on the rise, dew point values are also on the rise. Some will start to feel a bit humid today, with increasing values into the weekend. Steamy conditions are ahead.

Calm winds and clearing overnight has lead to fog during the morning, yet again. Could be the case Thursday morning.

Mid-to-upper 80s are likely Thursday and into the weekend.

Dry, quiet conditions continue Wednesday. A sprinkle or quick stray shower is possible Thursday, majority will be dry.

While majority of the day Friday will be dry, we will introduce shower and storm chances into the evening. Chances pick up overnight into Saturday morning. Wettest conditions Saturday morning.

Much drier conditions return Sunday, as well as highs dipping back down to average values.