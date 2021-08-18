Wisconsin DHS supports recommendation of additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing support of the recommendation for immunocompromised people to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose following their original series.

The original recommendation from national health officials came on August 13.

According to a news release from the department, people with immune system difficulties cannot develop natural responses to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine as well as others can. According to DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, immunocompromised people can struggle to develop immunity.

“Clinical experts reviewing data from the first months of administering COVID-19 vaccines have determined that certain medical conditions and treatments keep people from building the full immunity we would expect from the original two-dose mRNA vaccine series,” Timberlake said in the release.

The recommendation for a booster cover people with the following conditions:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

The booster is administered at least 28 days after completing the original vaccine series, and the booster should be the same brand as the first two doses received.

DHS said that people who aren't immunocompromised don't need a booster at this time.

Those who think they're eligible for the booster can click here for more information.