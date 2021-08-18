Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty petitions Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Dane Couty mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty announced Wednesday that they have filed an action with the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn the newly issued Dane County mask mandate.

WILL claims that the county does not have the authority to issue the order.

According to a news release from WILL, the decision in James v. Heinrich this past June, in which the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Public Health Madison and Dane County head Janel Heinrich did not have the authority to order Dane County schools closed in fall 2020, is also applicable to the county-wide mask order.

“The courts have made clear that unelected public health officers do not have unlimited authority. Dane County’s health officer, simply put, doesn’t have the power to order universal masking, or anything else, without express legal authority,” WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington said in the release.

Per WILL's statement, the decision in James v. Heinrich means that Dane County health officials do not have the legal authority to issue the mandate without approval from a legislative body.

The action filed with the court asks the justices to look into whether the mandate is "an unlawful delegation of legislative power to an elected official."