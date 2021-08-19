Cardinals avoid sweep, rally for 8-4 victory over Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4. Nolan Arenado also drove in a pair of runs as St. Louis erased a three-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep. The Cardinals sit 3 ½ games behind San Diego for the second National League wild-card spot. O’Neill hit a 450-foot, three-run homer to left field to put St. Louis ahead 5-4. Two pitches later, Nootbaar hit his third home run of the season to right field for the Cardinals’ seventh set of back-to-back homers this season.