First Madison Night Market of 2021 Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Night Market is returning to downtown for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of 5 markets will be held Thursday, August 19 from 4 – 9pm.

The 5th Annual Madison Night Market is a celebration of the city's creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. The event includes live music, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurants.

This year, the market is expanding to include all 6 blocks of State Street and a small portion of Gilman Street. This expansion allows for vendors to have more space between them. More than 50 vendors and 70 area businesses will join in the event. You can view them here: https://bit.ly/21mnmAugust

The market will be held the third Thursday of the months of August through December, with a special market on Friday, October 22 to be held in partnership with Science on the Square. The 2021 Dates are 8/19, 9/16, F 10/22, 11/18 and 12/16.