Forward Madison updates mask guidelines

MADISON (WKOW) — Forward Madison is updating its masking guidance in order to be aligned with Dane County's mandate.

According to a press release, guests are required to wear a mask in any indoor space of Breese Stevens Field when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. This includes inside tents and private spaces like suites when more than one household is present.

Guests do not need to wear masks in outdoor spaces.

Forward Madison's announcement comes on the same day Dane County's latest indoor mask mandate goes into effect.