Green Alert issued for missing West Bend veteran

WEST BEND (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice released a Green Alert Thursday afternoon for a veteran last seen in West Bend Wednesday morning.

According to the Green Alert, Wayne Curtis Selthofner was last seen on foot in the 2000 block of Green Tree Road in West Bend at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He doesn't have a phone and authorities don't think he's in a vehicle. Authorities say Selthofner suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020.

Selthofner was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and white shorts with a blue stripe as well as white Jordan shoes with red and black trim. He is described as being 6' tall and weighs 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and balding brown hair.

Anyone with information on Selthofner's condition is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.