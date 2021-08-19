Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MADISON (WKOW) — Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin has become the latest health care system in the state to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release, all employees must have at least one vaccine dose by November 1. Reportedly, 92% of employees are already vaccinated.

“We have an obligation to not only provide the safest possible environment for our patients but also to lead by example. The absolute best way to protect yourself from serious illness is to get the vaccine. We are going to practice what we preach. And of course, we also feel it is our responsibility to provide a workplace free of known hazards for our incredibly dedicated team of frontline workers,” said Dr. Mark Huth, GHC-SCW President and Chief Executive Officer. “We adopted this policy to safeguard the health of our employees, their families, and of course, our members, patients, and the communities we live in from infectious diseases that vaccinations are proven to reduce.”