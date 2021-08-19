Heat, humidity and storms… oh my

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity are on the rise leading to our next storm chance going into the weekend.

Southern Wisconsin will kick off Thursday, again, with patchy fog through the mid to late morning before it burns off.

Once the fog burns off, sunny skies take over with an isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon much like Wednesday.

Like on Wednesday, though there is a scattered shower/storm chance many of us will stay dry on Thursday. However, the atmosphere is getting ready for our next chance for showers/storms. That next chance arrives late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Wind and hail are going to be the main threats Saturday as that line of storms moves in. We'll also watch Saturday afternoon as the cold front exits for an isolated severe storm or two.

Before our next storm chance arrives, the heat will be increasing along with the humidity. Make sure that during the day and night you and your pets are staying cool and hydrated.