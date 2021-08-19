Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo is raising awareness about an endangered species.

The zoo celebrated World Orangutan Day on Thursday. It was the first in-person Conservation Awareness Day the zoo has held since the pandemic began.

World Orangutan Day is part of a series of Conservation Days held at Henry Vilas Zoo throughout the year. The Zoo works with conservation partners from around the globe to educate communities on the importance of conservation and get people involved in sustainability in their everyday lives.

Zoo education specialist Courtney Cordova tells 27 News it's important to educate people about the things they can do to help protect endangered species like Orangutans.

"One thing you could do is care about orangutans, and that looks different for a lot of different people," said Cordova. "Sometimes it's just saying, 'hey, I think orangutans are special and important.' So if everyone felt that way, we'd see some big changes. But there's also different things you can do in your day-to-day life, like using sustainable palm oil."

The zoo scheduled several activities for the conservation event, including a scavenger hunt, a zookeeper chat, and story time.