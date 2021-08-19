Janesville Police credit community help in quickly locating missing man

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The communication amongst several police departments, OnStar, and the public led to the quick discovery and safe return of a Janesville man.

According to Janesville Police Department, they were dispatched to a home on Hawthorne Park Drive at 10 p.m. to check on an 85-year-old man. Neighbors told police that the missing man's car was gone and they couldn't get ahold of him by phone.

Reportedly, the man had been experiencing signs of dementia and has been known to drive away and get lost.

Police found a 2021 Chevy Equinox registered to the person and contacted OnStar, which was able to locate the vehicle in Oshkosh. From there, OnStar made contact with the man and he pulled into a nearby parking lot where Oshkosh Police responded. Janesville then made contact with the missing man's daughter and assisted with overnight accommodations for him in Oshkosh.

The neighbor then traveled to Oshkosh the following morning to pick up the man and his vehicle.