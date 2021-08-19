Madison night market returns to State Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Businesses and visitors at the Madison Night Market didn't have to worry about masks. The event on State Street was all outside Thursday night.

Organizers said the mask mandate did present some challenges. They made some accommodations and spaced out businesses.

Vendors like Tori Morgan, who owns Tori's Trinkets, said they were excited for the market to return.

"Mostly, I've been doing online sales. So this is my first time actually seeing it out in the public and seeing how people react to it. So it's very exciting," said Morgan.

Don't worry if you missed the first market. The night market will be held the third Thursday of each month through December.