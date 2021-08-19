North Dakota trial for man accused of killing 4 wrapping up

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a North Dakota chiropractor accused of killing four people could begin deliberating as soon as Thursday. Attorneys for Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after questioning six witnesses. Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning, after which the jury will get the case. Isaak is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and his employees, Adam Fuehrer, and Bill and Lois Cobb, in Mandan on April 1, 2019. Isaak lives in a mobile home on property managed by RJR. No motive has been established in the case.