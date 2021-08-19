Overture Center announces new COVID-19 policies

MADISON (WKOW) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Overture Center announced Thursday that all patrons will need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask in order to enter the premises.

According to a news release from Overture Center spokesperson Shari Gasper, live performance in September means the company will take extra precautions to keep audiences, performers and staff safe.

“Safety is our number one concern,” chief operations officer Jacquie Goetz said in the release. “We understand these requirements may seem strict, but when we’re gathering hundreds or even thousands of people together, we want to do our part to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. We want everyone who enters Overture to feel safe.”

The Overture Center also installed a litany of safety measures during more than a year of closure due to the pandemic, such as touchless ticket scanning, touchless sinks and toilets and hand sanitation pumps throughout the building.

The building officially reopens to the public August 30.