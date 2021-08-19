Performers scramble to find outdoor venue as new mask mandate starts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jason Compton had been planning for the Falconbridge Players to return to the Arts + Literature Laboratory for the first time since 2019 next Tuesday. But when Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) announced a new indoor mask mandate, he said he knew that wouldn't be possible.

"It's simply not practical to perform a dramatic reading under the terms of EO #17," Compton, a producer for the production, said.

In a statement, PHMDC said all performers have to wear masks unless someone in the audience is deaf or hard of hearing and there is no other way to communicate.

Compton said a masked performance won't work for his show. So, he's now trying to find an outdoor venue that will host the performance. However, he said the limited time frame he has to come up with a backup plan is limiting his options.

"I don't want to move it further than a short walk around the block," he said. "So, moving across town … isn't something that I would want to drop on people five days before an event. That's unreasonable."

The performance was originally scheduled to happen at the Arts + Literature Laboratory on S. Livingston St. in Madison. Compton said finding an outdoor venue in that area brings another layer of challenges.

"You're going to have the bustle of a Tuesday evening in the city, so you will have road noise, pedestrian noise, car noise, and that always affects the enjoyment of a performance," he said.

While Compton has decided an indoor, masked performance won't work for his show, other venues in Dane County are still figuring out what the new mask order means for them.

"We are exploring what the PHMDC mask mandate means for performers and hope to know more next week," a spokesperson for the Overture Center said in a statement.

Compton said he wishes the new mask order had come out sooner or had exemptions for performers.

"More notice would have kept us from booking the event the way that we did," he said. "That certainly would have saved a lot of people a lot of trouble and consternation and hope."

He said if he isn't able to find a close, outdoor venue for his show on Tuesday, he'll cancel the event. However, he's worried about the larger effects that could come from multiple canceled events.

"One event, one month, in the grand scheme of human affairs, does not matter that much," Compton said. "When you look at the wider cultural landscape, it will be hundreds of events that are affected. … There is a cumulative cultural erosion that takes place."