Semi crash shuts down stretch of I-90/94 in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A stretch of Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County was shut down for about six hours Thursday night after a crash that left a semi trailer in a ditch and the cab perched on a barrier, hanging over the roadway.

The crash happened near Highway 80 in New Lisbon. Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of the Interstate from Camp Douglas to New Lisbon from just before 4 p.m. to around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News no injuries were reported.

Troopers are investigating how it happened.