Three drivers hit and killed in interstate crash in Jefferson County after getting out of their vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- On Thursday, authorities revealed all three people who died after multiple crashes on I-94 in Jefferson County Wednesday, were hit and killed after they got out of their vehicles.
Authorities said one vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail. A second vehicle hit it. A third vehicle went by them and stopped.
All three drivers got out of their cars and were hit by a fourth vehicle.