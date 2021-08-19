United Way of Dane County kicks off the 2021 community campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County officially announced the start of its 2021 Community Campaign on Thursday.

The non-profit aims to raise $18.1 million, which is a $300k increase over last year’s goal.

“History shows our community rises to the challenge, especially when we are in the midst of an emergency or have heightened needs,” said Daniel Frazier, United Way of Dane County Campaign Co-Chair and Madison Market President of U.S. Bank. “With the effects of the pandemic still lingering, we owe it to our neighbors to reimagine the long-term recovery of our community and build back better. And with the support of this community, we’re optimistic we can do it.”

Last year's Community Campaign raised $17.9 million. Funds from the campaign are currently supporting 800 nonprofits, 52 local agency partners and 112 local programs working on needs in education, income and health.