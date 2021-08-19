UW Health: Orbeez, Bucky Balls causing rise in emergency visits for kids

MADISON (WKOW) — Doctors from UW health say two types of small toys are causing a rise in pediatric emergency visits.

According to a press release from UW Health, 10% of cases involving foreign bodies in the ears, nose or swallowed this year involve Orbeez, which are beads that swell in water, or Bucky Balls, which are magnetic balls.

“We have had several kids require surgery to remove Orbeez from their airway and stomach,” said Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, medical director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at American Family Children’s Hospital “We’ve also performed several surgeries to remove dead bowel from kids who swallowed Bucky Balls.”

Dr. Kuehnel said the trend has increased even more recently, to about one case a week.

Officials say the danger of these popular product comes when they're in the hands of unsupervised children who are unaware of the risks. For young children, the risk is largely accidental ingestion or getting beads stuck in the nose. For teenagers, the danger comes when using the magnetic balls like a nose or tongue ring, then accidentally inhaling or swallowing them.

Both products have serious health risks that could lead to surgery, instestial blockage or serious suffocation risk.