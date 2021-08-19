UW-Madison to welcome fans back to cheer on Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in nearly 18 months, UW-Madison fans are welcomed back to the Badger sports facilities to cheer on their team.

The Badgers are Back (to Back) will be Saturday, Aug. 21 at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for fans wanting to get a look at the football team. After that, fans can head over to the UW Field House for the 2021 Wisconsin Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage at noon.

In accordance with university and Dane County policy, masks are required while inside campus buildings.

Separate tickets are needed for each event.