UW volleyball seniors return for one more shot at history

WKOW (MADISON)- The UW volleyball team will hold their Red and White Scrimmage on Saturday, which will be the first time the team will have fans in the stands since 2019. Head Coach Kelly Sheffield tweeted that more than four thousand tickets have been sold for the event.

Wow! Was just told that we just passed 4,000 tickets requested for Saturday’s scrimmage!! @BadgerVB fans are definitely ready to get back in the Field House!!! Let’s gooo!!!! — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) August 19, 2021

"Sometimes Kelly will start blasting the music and we'll be like we can't hear anything," senior outside hitter Grace Loberg said. "He's like 'do you think you are going to be able to hear when the fans are here?'"

"You know people want to get back," Sheffield said. "They want to get back into watching live sports. You know we're fired up to get them in the Field House."

The Badgers open the season ranked 2nd in the coaches preseason poll behind Texas, who the Badger lost to in the NCAA semifinals last season.

"For me personally, I have a bitter taste in my mouth from last season just because of the grind that we went through, just really the adversity, but also just that loss at the end," four-time First-Team All American Dana Rettke said. "I think we really want to come out and revenge that this year."

Now, the Badgers return five seniors who chose to use their extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA in hopes of leading this team to their first national championship in program history.

"One of the big reasons I stayed is because the ultimate goal has yet to be accomplished," Graduate Student Setter Sydney Hilley said. "I want to win the program's first national championship. That was a huge reason why I stayed and why most of the team stayed."

"We always write down Big Ten Championship and National Championship, and I mean the seniors haven't done that yet," graduate student Libero Lauren Barnes said. "We wanted to come back for one more time."

"You know this is their last go at it," Sheffield said. "So, there is a little bit more of an urgency that I am seeing than maybe what I saw previously."

Depth and experience will be their strength as the seniors are set to begin the final chapter of their story.

Next up: The Badgers' first regular-season game is Friday, August 27th vs. TCU at 6 PM at the UW Field House.