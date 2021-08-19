Village of Orfordville receives $250,000 economic development grant

ORFORDVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that they will award a $250,000 grant to the Village of Orfordville to develop a new mixed-use building in what is currently a vacant lot downtown.

According to a news release from WEDC, the three-story building will hold 11 apartments and a 1,300-square foot shopping space. Officials expect construction to be complete by March 2022. The new property will meet a need for more housing in downtown Orfordville.

“The village and its economic development committee have done extraordinary work revitalizing the downtown area, and this grant funding will support that important work and fill a critical gap in the downtown streetscape," state Rep. Mark Spreitzer said in the release.

The new building represents a $1 million investment in the downtown area.