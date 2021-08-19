Wheelbarrow falls out of truck, leading to crash in Columbia County

WEST POINT TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 60 in West Point Township late Thursday morning.

Authorities said a dump truck carrying rock was traveling eastbound, that's when an unsecured wheelbarrow fell off the truck and onto the road. Another vehicle swerved to avoid the wheelbarrow. The driver overcorrected and ended up in the westbound lane of traffic.

The vehicle collided with a semi. The driver of the semi had swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle and flipped over into the ditch.

The driver of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries. The driver of the dump truck cooperated with the investigation.