15,000 baby teethers recalled due to choking hazard

(ABC) -- Hallmark is recalling 15,500 baby teethers due to them being a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the teether can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.

"Hallmark has received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken, wooden parts in their mouth, and one report of a pinched lip," CPSC said.

CPSC said consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at www.hallmark.com.

According to the CPSC website, this recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including:

plush rattles in the shape of animal heads

plush animal heads

or with attached decorative fabric

The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors.

They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020.

This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes: