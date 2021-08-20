Ale Asylum to auction off assets, equipment due to rising costs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ale Asylum, a popular Madison brewery, announced Friday that it will be auctioning off equipment and assets as costs to run its brick-and-mortar location near the Dane County Airport continue to climb.

According to a press release from New Mill Capital Holdings, the firm managing the auction, the company will continue brewing beer until the sale in October. New Mill said Ale Asylum is open to the sale of intellectual property as well.

“Having seen a lot of microbreweries, I put this one up there with the best. Not only from an equipment standpoint but also the product.”, said Eric Weiler, Principal of New Mill Capital. “To consistently pump out 15,000-20,000 BBLs per year, you have to have great beer and they certainly do."

Ale Asylum co-owner Otto Dilba said the move to auction off assets was a necessity due to current conditions, but he expects to see Ale Asylum products on store shelves for years to come.