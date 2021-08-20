BBB: Use caution when donating to Afghanistan-related causes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An official with the Better Business Bureau warns you to use caution when donating to charities involved in relief efforts for Afghan refugees.

Media relations director Lisa Schiller recommends taking note of a charity's activities so you know where your money is going. For example, some charities are involved with tackling food insecurity in Afghanistan; while some may prefer to support causes directly related to refugees.

You'll also want to learn about the charity's capacity to provide assistance, and a history of what they've done so far. Newly established organizations may have a hard time delivering relief due to a lack of resources. Schiller said this can be problematic because fledgling foundations tend to pop up more often during times of humanitarian crisis.

Schiller said it's also important to exercise logic despite the strong emotions you may feel about the situation in Afghanistan.

"Give with your heart, but use your head," Schiller said. "Don't make a quick decision on making a donation. You really have to take a few minutes to do some checking in - it really is just a few minutes, and it's well worth it."

The BBB accredits charities based on their level of accountability and trustworthiness. You can search for charity reports here.