Childcare centers scramble for workers amid shortage, families face months-long wait lists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's worker shortage is affecting numerous sectors of the economy, including childcare. Many childcare center owners in the Madison area say they face grim futures if things don't get better.

"I don't know what the solution is," Kara Prange, owner and administrator of Play Haven Childcare Center, said. "I mean if I knew it I would have solved it already."

Prange and other facility owners in the Madison area told 27 News on Friday that they had to undergo multiple changes because they couldn't find any workers to care for children. Prange says at Play Haven, they were forced to shut down one of their locations and significantly reduce the number of children they can care for at once.

"We closed one of our facilities, which eliminated about 100-150 spots for childcare. And then our other two facilities had about 130 when it happened and now they're down to about 30 to 40 children," Prange said.

Multiple facilities, like Prange's, have wait lists for families seeking care — something Prange said her business hasn't had to do since the 1980s. One location told 27 News that their waitlist extended to June 2023.

"We probably get 10 calls a day for children, at least minimum per facility, and we have to turn them away or ask them to come and take a tour and join our waitlist," Prange said. "We have been around since 1967, so we have third generation children, where the grandparents are trying to come and bring their children and we can't take them in. We just feel really bad about that."

Red Caboose Childcare owner Jason Anderson said he's facing similar issues.

Red Caboose Childcare owner Jason Anderson says he's never seen a shortage this severe since he started in the business 20 years ago. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"I've been hiring staff for childcare for over 20 years," Anderson said. "I've definitely seen a much lower number of applicants for positions that we have."

Both Anderson and Prange have received federal aid, but the worker shortage continues.

"Sometimes we would get applicants, and they might not be qualified or meet the qualification. Now, we're not even seeing applicants at all, like even unqualified or under qualified applicants," Anderson said.

According to the governor's office, more than $250 million of federal aid has been doled out to childcare facilities as a part of the governor's Child Care Counts program, and more than $20 million in aid is still pending approval from lawmakers on the state's Joint Finance Committee.

Prange says if the shortage doesn't end soon, she's not sure how she'll manage.

"It's not like we can work from home, or we can, you know, put it aside and deal with it tomorrow when we have time," Prange said. "They need us the whole time. We're there and we have to have good quality staff."