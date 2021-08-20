Doctors: chronic pain emerging as symptom of COVID-19 infection

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chronic pain has emerged as a symptom associated with long-lasting cases of COVID-19.

UW Health says headaches and chest pain are known symptoms of infection, but long-lasting chronic pain indicates the virus may impact the human body in ways we are just starting to understand.

“There seems to be a correlation between the virus and pain that manifests in certain parts of the body,” said Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, associate professor of anesthesiology, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and medical director, Pain Management Clinic, UW Health.

According to a literary review, chronic pain was more prevalent in patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, particularly for those who were cared for in an intensive care unit. Patient age and overall physical condition likely contribute to patient risk for chronic pain.

The review – an analysis of published research – was triggered by patients Abd-Elsayed was seeing at the UW Health Pain Management Clinic.

“We had a suspicion that cases of chronic pain might be something more systemic, not just a collection of cases at our clinic, so we scoured the internet looking for any substantiated data, and we discovered that this and to a lesser extent, other types of pain like testicular pain, appear to be a long-lasting symptom of a COVID-19 infection,” Abd-Elsayed said.