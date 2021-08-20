Driver in critical condition after crashing car into fence, porta-potty

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a metal median fence and then a porta-potty while driving under the influence on the east side of Madison Wednesday morning.

According to a new incident report on the case from the Madison Police Department, the driver was heading inbound on East Washington Avenue, near the former site of Ella's Deli, when they suddenly lost control and slammed into the metal median fence.

In an overcorrection, the driver veered across several lanes of traffic and crashed headlong into a construction site, striking an occupied porta-potty. Some of the fencing pierced the car's windshield and pinned the driver's neck to the seat.

The person in the porta-potty had to receive staples on their scalp, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.