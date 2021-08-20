Full FDA approval could boost vaccination rates

MADISON (WKOW) -- CNN and the New York Times are reporting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could receive full FDA approval next week. Data suggests that could lead to more people getting vaccinated.

Pfizer originally applied for emergency authorization for its vaccine on November 20, 2020. The FDA gave the shot emergency authorization on December 11, and shots have been going in arms ever since.

More than 203 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country over the past 8 months.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that number could see a bump after vaccines receive full approval.

The June 2021 survey found 31% of unvaccinated American adults said full approval would make them more likely to get the shot. That number jumps to 49% for unvaccinated adults who said they want the vaccine but are waiting to see how it affects other people.

Full approval of the vaccine will also come with business benefits for Pfizer. The company will be able to start advertising the vaccine directly to consumers, and the vaccine will continue to be available even after the pandemic ends.