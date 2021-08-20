Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival to use new stage in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- The Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival is kicking off Saturday in Mazomanie.

From music and crafts to train rides for the kids, there's something planned for everyone.

It'll also be the first year the festival will use its brand new main stage.

"We had big plans for last summer, but we had to postpone everything obviously with the pandemic until this year," said Kenny MacMillan. "It's a really fantastic new addition to the down downtown prominent area that we have the festival in."

Things kick off at 11 a.m.