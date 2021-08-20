GOP State Senator demands plan from Evers on Afghan refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Republican State Senator on Friday questioned the Evers administration on its preparation for the arrival of refugees fleeing Afghanistan who will be temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday the one active military base in Wisconsin would house some of the visa applicants being evacuated out of Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its 20-year war there.

Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) released a letter he had addressed to Gov. Tony Evers seeking assurances the administration would properly vet refugees who are eventually resettled in Wisconsin.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it was planning for a capacity of 22,000 refugees and their families between Forts McCoy, Bliss, and Lee.

Evers said that day he hadn't gotten a firm number on how many refugees would eventually be resettled in the state.

"We've heard numbers in the hundreds, possibly 2,000 but that, frankly, is all conjecture at this time," Evers said Wednesday. "We will continue to keep posted when we know any more."

Testin accused Evers of not doing enough to get assurances from Washington that any visa applicants brought to Fort McCoy would receive thorough background checks and health screenings.

"As we see images of planes overrun with people, and remains found in the wheel wells of U.S. planes leaving the country, we do not trust that the President knows who he is sending to our communities," Testin wrote to Evers. "You have failed to raise any of the concerns Wisconsinites have."

It was not clear what, exactly, Evers could do regarding the processing of refugees since Fort McCoy is a U.S. Army base and the State Department oversees the resettlement of refugees in the U.S.

Evers's communications director, Britt Cudabeck, referred 27 News Friday to a statement the governor's office released Tuesday.

"We have been in contact with federal partners about resettlement efforts for Afghan people who are seeking refuge at Fort McCoy," the statement read in part. "As we learn more information, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge."

Evers said Wednesday Madison-based Jewish Social Services was among the state's resettlement agencies preparing to place Afghan visa applicants, something the agency confirmed to 27 News Monday.

The Pentagon has said it's working to evacuate Afghans eligible for Special Immigrant Visas because they served as interpreters or in other roles assisting the military or its contractors since 2001.

Testin is among the Republican voices expressing skepticism the federal government is adequately screening applicants before taking them out of Kabul, where horrific and chaotic scenes have played out this week as desperate Afghans try to reach the airport and escape Taliban rule.

A total of 34,500 such visas have been granted since 2014, according to the State Department. That included another 8,000 visas approved about three weeks ago, as the Taliban rapidly regained control of the country following the U.S. military withdrawal.