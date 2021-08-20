Up next to bat – another hot and humid day

MADISON (WKOW) - There will be a break from this heat and humidity... but it won't last long.

Because the heat and humidity, especially the humidity, has been building over the last few days... there is a dense fog advisory for eastern parts of Wisconsin which does include Jefferson County through 10am on Friday.

The fog, once again, will be especially thick through the early to mid morning hours, but start to thin as the morning goes on... thinning out completely by the late afternoon.

Once the fog does lift, like Wednesday and Thursday, skies will be generally clear with an afternoon shower or storm possible because of how saturated the atmosphere is! Since there's no big system moving through, yet, these will be pulse storms/showers; they'll develop then rain themselves out completely.

However, a better chance for showers/storms does arrive later in the night Friday going into Saturday. Western parts of Wisconsin will be under the threat for showers and storms, some of those storms could be severe, starting around 12am Saturday.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for parts of the 27 News viewing area for wind and hail. These storms will be dying as they are entering Wisconsin so an isolated severe storm may be possible.

Since these storms will be moving through during the early morning hours on Saturday, though the severe threat isn't high, make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts such as a NOAA radio or downloading the 27 StormTrack app.