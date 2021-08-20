Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A killer whale has died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason is not yet known. The aquarium and theme park says in a statement that the 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday and the cause of death will not be known until results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks. SeaWorld says Amaya began showing signs of illness Wednesday, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately but her decline was rapid. SeaWorld says the specialists who cared for Amaya are heartbroken.