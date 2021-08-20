Madison man and his dog the victims of armed car-jacking

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed car-jacking in the southwest part of the city late Thursday night.

According to a news release, a 45-year-old man arrived home in the 7300 block of Heather Glen Drive at about 11 p.m.

As he was getting out of his vehicle and removing his dog from the backseat, two suspects wearing masks approached him. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the man and demanded his car keys, wallet and phone. And if he didn't, they said they would shoot him and his dog.

The suspects took everything and drove away.

The Madison Police Department continues to investigate the crime. If you have information that could help, call (608) 255-2345.