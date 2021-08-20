Man charged with murder in 2 killings outside Indiana plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and her granddaughter outside a central Indiana automotive seating plant where all three worked has been formally charged with murder, and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if he’s convicted. Twenty-six-year-old Gary C. Ferrell II of Frankfort was charged Friday with two counts of murder and other charges. He’s accused of killing co-workers, 21-year-old Promise Mays, and her 62-year-old grandmother, Pamela Sled, on Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of NHK Seating of America, where police said he had worked a day shift at the Frankfort plant. The women were slain as they arrived for their evening shifts.