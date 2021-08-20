Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — While large companies across the U.S. have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned. The Republican-controlled Montana Legislature passed a new law earlier this year that says requiring vaccines as a condition for employment is deemed “discrimination” and a violation of the state’s human rights laws. The law has raised concern among employers across the state as Montana struggles with a rise in COVID-19 cases that is once again straining the health care system. Pushback swelled this week when physicians called on the Legislature to reverse the law.