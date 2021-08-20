MPD investigates attempted homicide after shooting on east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on the east side Thursday night.

Police said at about 8:10 p.m. an officer in the area of Darbo Drive heard multiple gunshots and then saw people and vehicles fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, a short time later, a 40-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds. The injuries don't appear to be life-threatening and the victim is in stable condition.

Officers also found two homes, with people inside, struck by gunfire in the 200 block of North Marquette Street. Nine shell casings were found there.

If you have information about this incident contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.