Silver Alert issued for missing Adams County man

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man from Adams County who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Albert Huber was last seen Thursday at about 9 p.m. He was leaving a friend's house in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue, Grand Marsh and was supposed to be returning home afterward. Huber was not located at his home.

Huber is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, 178 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He walks with a "strong limp" and could be wearing a white print dress shirt, brown dress pants and black shoes.

He was driving a 2004 silver Buick LeSabre with Wisconsin license plate number: 739FNG

Call the Adams County Sheriff's Office you see him at (608) 339-3304.