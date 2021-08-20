South Carolina airport adds flights to Nashville, Tennessee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina airport is adding a seventh airline and a new nonstop destination. The State newspaper reports that Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will add the flights to Nashville this fall. Tennessee-based Contour Airlines will operate the five weekly flights. The airline earlier this year announced new service from airports in Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Greenville, Mississippi. Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.