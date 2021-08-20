Stoughton ‘Coffee for Champions’ event raises money for Special Olympics

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Law enforcement deputies gathered at the Dunkin Donuts in Stoughton Friday, but they weren't there for a quick treat.

The Stoughton Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office held their annual Coffee for Champions event, which helps raise money for the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

Officers say people came out in full force to support the Special Olympics. It even caused a bit of trouble at one point.

"We've already had a fender bender in the parking lot because somebody couldn't pull in right away. So minor fender bender is the fastest response time I think I've ever had," said Stoughton Police Officer Carson Hoeper.

In the years since the first Coffee for Champions event, $350,000 has been raised for more than 8,000 athletes.

The money raised goes toward the year-round sports training and more than 100 athletic events in 19 Olympic-type sports that the Wisconsin Special Olympics hold.