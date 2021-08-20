Swearing-in ceremony held for Dane County’s first African-American woman to serve as judge

MADISON (WKOW) -- History was made in Dane County Friday.

Judge Nia Trammell became the first African-American woman, elected to serve on the Dane County Circuit Court.

Judge Trammell was sworn in by Judge Paul Higginbotham. He was the African-American man to serve as a judge in Dane County.

Trammell said she was proud to mark this historic moment with her friends and family by her side.

"It makes me feel very empowered and I'm just hoping that I rise to the challenge into the occasion that I discharge my duties to the best of my abilities serving this community," said Trammell.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to serve on the court in August of 2020. She was elected to the position in April.