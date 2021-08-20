Wisconsin health officials warn of rise in mosquito-related illnesses

(WKOW) -- As summer winds down, the risk for some illnesses spread by mosquitoes goes up.

Recently, the first Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) activity this year was reported in four horses, one each in Monroe, Burnett, Calumet and Marquette counties.

EEE is spread through the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus, which mosquitoes can get after biting an infected bird. While horses can’t spread EEE directly to humans or even to mosquitoes that bite them, a case of EEE in a horse confirms that some mosquitoes in the area are infected with the virus and may spread EEE to people and other animals.

Symptoms of EEE in humans include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. Infection can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases.

Health officials recommend taking these steps to protect you and your family:

Use an EPA-registered repellent, such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 and apply according to label instructions.

Use permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Wear loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Avoid spending time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Take steps to control mosquitoes outside your home.

On average, 44 human cases of illnesses spread by mosquitoes in Wisconsin are reported to public health each year. Since many infections cause mild illness that goes undiagnosed, the actual number of Wisconsin cases is likely to be much higher.